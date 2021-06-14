Weather Blog: One more chance for t’storms Tuesday

Good evening!

Many were jolted out of bed by early rainfall, loud thunder and bright lightning. Then, mainly across New York, this afternoon brought a second round of showers and thunderstorms, at least one of which produced quarter-sized hail in northern Franklin County. Between dinnertime and midnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will bubble up and meander slowly to the north-northeast at around 10-20 mph. Small hail, wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain are possible. By early Tuesday morning, a lull in the activity develops, though areas of dense fog may form in sheltered valleys and east of the Green Mountains. The temp slides into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Tomorrow, midday into the early afternoon, our third and final round of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms gets underway, again likely to stay below severe (hail of at least 1″ in diameter and/or wind gusts in excess of 58 mph) limits. Low to mid 70s. Sunny weather and cooler temps follow for Wednesday; mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Have a marvelous evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault