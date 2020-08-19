Weather Blog: One more cool night

Good afternoon!

The temp will nosedive again tonight, reaching the low 50s to low 40s. Don’t switch out the summer wardrobe, yet. We’re right back into the 80s again before the weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly clear with a touch of valley fog (fog won’t be nearly as widespread nor as dense as last night). The temp bottoms out between 40-52° with a light northwest wind of 3-7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny early, but thin, high clouds will stream in by the afternoon across northern New York and northern Vermont. Mid 70s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly to partly cloudy with a few light showers hanging around close to the international border. 50s to around 60°.

Friday – Mostly sunny south, but partly sunny over northern zones. A handful of showers and even an isolated thunderstorm may be possible, but it’s not a washout of a day. Low 80s.

Have a lovely Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault