Weather Blog: One more damp day before sunshine makes a welcomed return!

Hey! Happy Wednesday!

How are we doing? Yesterday was so cloudy and gloomy, it definitely was effecting my mood, and unfortunately today is much of the same.

Today rain showers will primarily be over the North Country and northwest Vermont this morning, with a line of showers cruising by for the rest of the region this afternoon. Don’t be to surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder as that cold front swings by and top temps will reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s with breezy winds out of the south at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tonight the last of the shower will clear the region after midnight, with partly clear skies expected by Thursday morning, as lows fall to the 50’s

Not quite as warm Thursday as top temps reach the low 60’s, but get ready for some Vitamin D with a mix of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds.

Friday the warm weather is back, as another breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph allows top temps to reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley