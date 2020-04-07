Weather Blog: One more day of sunshine before gloomy weather returns

We’ve got another beautiful day Tuesday with a TON of sunshine and blue skies for as far as the eye can see, clouds will be hard to find! One more day of sunshine before we settle into a bit of a gloomy pattern for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny with temperature in the upper 50’s

Tonight: Increasing clouds and a few rain and snow showers in our southern-most counties. Temps fall to the 30’s

Wednesday: You more likely to find sunshine in our northern counties, with southern zones stuck in the clouds with a few left over showers. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 40’s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few embedded heavier downpours pushing through by early afternoon in the Champlain Valley. Rain makes the transition to snow in the higher terrain above 1000 ft. overnight and the Northeast Kingdom. Temperature climb to the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Lingering rain and snow showers. Mid 40’s