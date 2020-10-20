Weather Blog: One more dreary, wet day

Good afternoon!

Though rainfall has generally been light and scattered, every little bit helps as we finally make progress in slowly recovering from this summer’s drought. There’s one more chance for rain on Wednesday before sunshine finally returns late in the week.

Tonight, some stubborn drizzle persist under low clouds, which may help prevent a lot of fog development. The temp dips into the mid to upper 40s with a light north wind of 5-10 mph as today’s cold front pushes just south of our region. Tomorrow morning, it lifts back north as a warm front with a few showers, particularly over New York. The temp will soar into the 60s as southerly flow returns at 15-25 mph, plus stronger gusts through the Champlain Valley.

Then, Wednesday afternoon, the same boundary visits us one more time. It pivots through from west to east as a cold front with scattered showers and a few isolated downpours. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question either. Most rainfall totals fall between 0.10″ and 0.50″. Rain trails off Wednesday night. Near 50 degrees.

Thursday is partly sunny, quiet and dry – finally. The temp stalls in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees before falling back into the mid and upper 40s overnight. Wind, light from the northwest. Friday is also a dry day with some sunshine on tap, but that south wind picks back up again ahead of a Saturday cold front, bumping the temp up near 70 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault