Weather Blog: One more front to go

Good afternoon!

There is one more cold front to go this week. This one, on Friday, doesn’t pack a big punch when it comes to rain, but it is the front that ushers in an unseasonably cold air mass for at least the first half of the weekend. Here’s how it plays out:

Tonight – Mostly clear and quiet. It’s comfier, too, with a low temp in the 50s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday – Sunny to start, but as the front approaches more clouds pop up during the afternoon. Most remain dry, but there will be a handful of very light, brief showers around from midday into the afternoon. Mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy. 40s.

Saturday – Unfortunately, it’s not a bluebird weekend. There should be some abbreviated stretches of sunshine, but clouds hang around thanks to a blocked upper level trough. It’s a cool day – some may even say chilly by June standards – with a high temp in the mid 50s to low 60s. North breeze around 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday – Partly sunny yet again, with a slight chance for a brief, light late day shower. Warmer, upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault