Weather Blog: One more mild day

Good evening!

Tomorrow brings us back up near 60 degrees (mid to upper 50s at the coolest) before chilly air settles in and sticks around through the upcoming weekend. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Milder than last night, but still chilly with a low of 30-40°. Mostly cloudy through around midnight, with a spotty, light shower or two. Then, clearing towards daybreak Thursday.

Thursday – Mostly sunny early with clouds rolling back in by the afternoon. There’s a slight chance for a spotty shower to pass by in the afternoon and evening, but many remain dry. Mid to upper 50s, even nearing 60 degrees through broad valleys. Wind, light from the northwest.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy. 30s.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny. Colder, near 50 degrees.

Saturday – Rain and upslope snow showers likely with some over higher terrain potentially picking up some light accumulation. A couple of inches above 1000′ seems like a likely bet at this point, but that forecast will become clearer as we get closer. It’s cold and windy, too, with northwest gusts to 30 mph and all day temp stuck in the 40s.

Sunday – More clouds than sun. Near 50 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault