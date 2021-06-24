Weather Blog: One more quiet day

Good evening!

There’s just one more day in this string of quiet, sunny weather and that’s Friday. Enjoy a mostly to partly sunny day with a high temp in the upper 70s to low 80s; after dipping into the 50s tonight under a mostly clear sky. Throughout this period, that breezy south wind of 10-15 mph continues. Friday night, clouds increase. Low to mid 60s. Over the weekend, look for more clouds than sun with a chance for afternoon showers on Saturday and scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Sunday through early next week, the heat (and humidity) is on. Temps soar to the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Have a terrific Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault