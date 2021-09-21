Weather Blog: One more sunny day before unsettled weather takes hold to finish the work week

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, with a few more puffy cirrus cloud than we saw yesterday. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 70’s with winds breezy out of the south at 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds thicken up, as we fall back into the 50’s and low 60’s… winds remain breezy overnight.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with dewpoints creeping into the sticky 60’s, while winds remain breezy out of the south at 10-20 MPH. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 70’s. Rain chances should stick to the afternoon and evening and remain generally very light.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 70’s.

Rain becomes more widespread and heavy with a band of downpours crossing through the region with a passing occluded front overnight Thursday and into early Friday. Rainfall totals will range between 1-2 inches