Weather Blog: Ongoing flooding and strong winds for Friday

COLCHESTER, V.T. (WVNY/WFFF) — The widespread rain has come to an end across the region, but, the flooding still is ongoing.

Rainfall has been impressive, to say the least. Widespread 2-3″ of rain has soaked the region with some locations seeing 4-5″ of rain.

Here are the latest river flood warnings:

Barton River:

East Branch of Ausable River:

Lamoille River:

Missisquoi River:

Winooski River:

Strong Winds Still Expected:

Forecast:

Tonight: Partial clearing, diminishing winds, and chilly. Overnight lows: upper 20s to low 30s. Wind: Northwest 5-15mph

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon high: mid to upper 40s. Wins: South 5-8mph

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Overnight low: mid-30s. Wind: South 3-5mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spot valley rain and mountain snow showers. Afternoon high: mid-40s. Wind: Southwest 10-15mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s.

Have a safe day,

-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher