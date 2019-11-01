Weather Blog: Ongoing flooding and strong winds for Friday

COLCHESTER, V.T. (WVNY/WFFF) — The widespread rain has come to an end across the region, but, the flooding still is ongoing.
Rainfall has been impressive, to say the least. Widespread 2-3″ of rain has soaked the region with some locations seeing 4-5″ of rain.
Here are the latest river flood warnings:
Barton River:
East Branch of Ausable River:
Lamoille River:
Missisquoi River:
Winooski River:
Strong Winds Still Expected:
Forecast:
Tonight: Partial clearing, diminishing winds, and chilly. Overnight lows: upper 20s to low 30s. Wind: Northwest 5-15mph
Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon high: mid to upper 40s. Wins: South 5-8mph
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Overnight low: mid-30s. Wind: South 3-5mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spot valley rain and mountain snow showers. Afternoon high: mid-40s. Wind: Southwest 10-15mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s.
Have a safe day,
-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher