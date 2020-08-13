Weather Blog: Our sunny days are getting shorter

Good Morning and Happy Thursday!

If you’ve been enjoying these long summer days… Please don’t shoot the messenger.

Tonight is the last time we see the 8:00 pm summer sun until spring 2021! We are losing minutes of daylight every single day.

Oh by the way…Halloween is 79 days away!

Latest drought monitor came out this morning, and it shows… some improvements. Personally I was hoping for a little bit more of a change after Isaias poured on us last week.

The Saint Lawrence River Valley has been downgraded from severe to moderate drought conditions, while very little changes were made in Vermont from last week map.

And there are still spots in desperate need of rain, like Saint Johnsbury.

Since June 1st St. J has seen 6.48″ of rain, but in a normal year that number is usually 10.02″.

So although Isaias helped, were are definitely looking for a few more good soakings of rain to bring the water tables up!

As for the forecast… quiet through the first part of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures just a few degrees above average!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley