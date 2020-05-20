Weather Blog: Our sunny streak continues!

The sunshine is on! We are in the midst of a gorgeous stretch of weather, with tons of blue skies and above-average temperatures! Feeling very summery!

Today: Mostly Sunny! Mid to upper 70’s

Tonight: Clear with temperatures falling back to the upper 40’s

Thursday: Sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s

Friday: You guessed it, sunshine! With temperatures near 80°

Saturday: More sunshine! Mid to upper 70’s

Whether your hiking, biking, heading to the golf course or getting some yard work done, the weather is on your side. Just make sure to lathering on the sunscreen!