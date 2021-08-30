Weather Blog: Overall, very quiet week ahead

Good evening!

A very muggy Monday is punctuated by a cold front, which brings toppling dewpoint temperatures translating to noticeably less humidity for the next several days. Out ahead of the front, we were left dodging downpours today with many reaching into the 80s. Tonight, the temp dips into the mild upper 50s to mid 60s, then climbs into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday is mostly to partly sunny as scattered clouds develop over the mountains by the afternoon. An isolated, brief higher terrain shower is possible, though most remain dry. Light west wind 5-10 mph.

Late Wednesday, clouds will increase as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida (as of 5:45 PM Monday) approach the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. Most in our region will remain dry, but the northernmost extent of Ida’s rain shield may graze southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire with showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The temp sticks with the 70s during the day and 50s at night for much of the week, with more sun expected Friday and Saturday.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault