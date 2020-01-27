Weather Blog: Overnight snow showers continue

Good evening!

With temps dropping out of the mid and upper 30s in broad valleys Monday evening, reaching the 20s for most overnight, our on-and-off wintry mix becomes all snow showers that linger right into Tuesday morning. A coating to 1-2″ is possible for most, with northern summits (above 2000-2500′) picking up 2-4+”.





Tomorrow, snow will end during the morning, retreating to the mountains, but clouds stick around all day long. The temp inches out of the 20s and limps along into the low 30s with a north wind of around 10 mph. Tuesday night, we’re finally clearing out with a low in the teens.

Wednesday and Thursday, it’s nothing but clear sky. Tons of sun and tons of stars! The temp is chillier, however, with a high in the slightly below average low to mid 20s and a nighttime low of around 0-10°. Some colder Northeast Kingdom and Adirondack hollows may find subzero nighttime low temps. Friday, moderating a tad under a mostly to partly sunny sky; reaching around 30 degrees. There may be an opportunity for a few snow showers again by Sunday, but at this point, it looks like we avoid a coastal storm passing offshore. Still warrants watching, though!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault