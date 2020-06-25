Weather Blog: Parts of the region under moderate drought as we wait for widespread rain

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s with dewpoints in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Tonight: A spot shower or two after sunset otherwise dry after midnight with temperatures falling back into upper 50’s to low 60’s

Friday: Repeat copy of Thursday. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s with dewpoints in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain for the morning, tapering off to scattered showers by afternoon. Rainfall totals ranging between a quarter of an inch to a half an inch as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s

Sunday comes with another chance for showers and storms. Although the weekend is shaping up to be a bit soggy, the rain is very much needed as the latest drought monitor shows moderately dry conditions in Southern Vt, the Upper Valley and the Saint Lawrence Valley. We need some rain!

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley