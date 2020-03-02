Weather Blog: Passing rain and snow shower through midweek

Closings
Today: A few passing rain and snow showers early, with rain showers sweeping through in time for the evening drive. Light accumulations less than a tenth of an inch for most, with up to a quarter of an inch in the Saint Lawerence Valley. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers wrapping up after midnight temperatures fall to the low 30’s.

Super Tuesday: Voters can expect a primarily quiet day as the head to the polls with rain/snow showers moving in by late afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Wednesday: Snow showers to start becoming rain showers through the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

Happy Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

