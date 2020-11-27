Weather Blog: Patchy drizzle and cooler temperatures arrive into Saturday

Happy Friday everyone!

We had a mainly dry day today with temperatures warm again, peaking in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for many! The jacket will be needed tonight however, as we see temperatures fall back into the 30s for most. Skies remain overcast with patchy drizzle possible. In higher terrain where temperatures are closer to freezing, we could see some very light ice accumulation so just take caution when heading out on the roadways.

Saturday, limited sunshine remains with highs peaking in the mid to lower 40s. Isolated showers remain into the late morning hours before drying out for the evening. Winds remain west at 5-10 mph. Into Saturday night high pressure builds in allowing cloud cover to decrease, giving way to clearing skies and more sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures remain in the 40s for Sunday.

Our next system arrives into Monday afternoon. This could start as a brief wintry mix for portions of the north country, but looks to transition over into all rainfall into Monday evening and Tuesday as warmer air ushers in. Winds look to become breezy as well with gusts up to 40 mph Monday evening. Highs into early next week look to peak near 50 degrees. Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn