Weather Blog: Patchy fog possible tonight, otherwise dry

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

I hope you are all having a wonderful day and staying safe. The forecast this evening and into tonight continues to dry out, with still a few spotty showers possible early. Patchy fog may develop tonight and reduce visibility at times, so just take it slow if you do need to head out. Overnight lows remain mild, in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most.

The dry forecast remains into any Black Friday shopping plans. Temperatures will be very warm again as well, peaking near 50 degrees with light and variable winds. Clouds remain with a few pokes of sunshine possible. We watch a few rain and snow showers re-enter the forecast for Saturday, along with limited sunshine. Highs peak a bit cooler, in the mid to lower 40s. More seasonable air remains Sunday as sunshine returns.

All eyes are on our next storm system into Monday afternoon. Have a wonderful Turkey Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn