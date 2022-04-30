Temperatures will likely dip near or below freezing in many communities overnight, especially across parts of the Champlain Valley. Eastern New York and western Vermont have frost advisories in place through Sunday morning at 8 AM. Growing season is officially underway, so if you have already planted some vegetation make sure to bring them in/cover them up.

Sunday morning may get pretty cold with those near freezing temperatures, but the rebound for the afternoon is totally worth it. Highs will bubble back up into the middle to upper 60s, if not close to 70 degrees. The warmth will be accompanied by light northwest breezes, dry weather, and lots of sunshine across the board. Savor the sunshine for Sunday because a new system will arrive by early next week.

We’re monitoring a new weather-maker for Monday into Tuesday. It will likely spread about isolated to scattered rain showers through the North Country and Upper Valley. Rain totals will remain on the nuisance/light side of things. As for the middle of next week, models are hinting at a slightly bigger system with steadier/heavier rain possible. Stay tuned to the forecast as it continues to evolve.