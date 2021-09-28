Weather Blog: Patchy Frost? Summit Snow? Ready or not, fall is here

Good evening!

Monday night’s cold front has ushered in a biting north breeze and dropping mercury to match it. After a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, most areas remain clear with just occasional bouts of overcast through midnight to enable a quick temperature drop. We’re facing regionwide 40s Wednesday morning, with colder mountain hollow slipping into the 30s where patchy frost may form on grassy surfaces. Clouds will trickle back in after midnight and throughout Wednesday morning, eventually leading us to welcome back an isolated, light rain shower or drizzle Wednesday afternoon. The temp bounces back into the mid and upper 50s with a light north wind of 5-10 mph.

Sprinkles continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning, though breaks of blue sky are on tap Thursday, as the temp dips back into the 40s. Higher up in the atmosphere, around 4000 feet, the coldest air of the season so far arrives with an opportunity to wring out a few snowflakes from those clouds. Snowfall accumulation across our tallest summits could amount to a few tenths of an inch. Thursday afternoon, mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Friday is partly sunny and a tad milder, low 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault