Weather Blog: Patchy frost tonight, Scattered showers remain

Happy Monday!

Scattered showers remain this afternoon with temperatures comfortable, in the 50s and lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies remain tonight with isolated showers persisting until the early morning hours. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower 40s, seasonable for this time of year. Eastern Addison, eastern Rutland, Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont may fall into the 30s, so a Frost Advisory has been issued from 2AM – 7AM Tuesday.

Tuesday will feature more of the same, a mixture of sunshine and clouds and scattered shower chances into the afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm not out of the question. Winds will be southwest around 5-10 mph. In any heavy downpours or isolated storms, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible. Into mid week, we slowly dry out as clouds gradually clear with high pressure moving in. Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with highs warmer, in the upper 60s for most. With the dry forecast returning, pollen levels return to high levels into Thursday!

The warmer weather remains into the end of the week, but shower chances return by Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn