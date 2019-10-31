Weather Blog: Periods of moderate to heavy rain overnight; windy by Friday morning

COLCHESTER, V.T. (WVNY/WFFF) — Happy Halloween! As we’ve been talking about all week Mother Nature isn’t going to play nicely for the kiddos tonight. Definitely a tick … no treat!

After a lull, this afternoon more steady and heavy rain is expected into the evening to overnight hours. Come Friday morning our eyes will be watching the strong to damaging wind gusts.

Thursday afternoon we are sitting in what is known as the “warm sector” which has allowed for warmer air to reach into our neck of the woods. The leading edge of that sector was the warm front which moved into our area earlier this afternoon. This warm front will continue to provide us with rain, heavy at times, during the prime trick-or-treating hours. Trailing behind is the cold front, this will bring in additional heavy rain into the overnight hours.

Cold air from Canada will help to produce a few mountain snow showers on Friday morning.

The rain will come to an end during the early morning hours. But, the backside of this system (area of low pressure) will draw in cold air from Canada. This will allow for a few mountain snow showers, especially across the Adirondacks!

A ‘Flood Watch’ is in effect until Friday night.

With a significant amount of moisture expected a ‘Flood Watch’ has been issued until Friday evening. With a widespread rainfall total expected to reach 1-2 inches, with locally up to 3 inches, we will be watching area waterways. In fact, the National Weather Service in Burlington made mention of the following bodies of water to monitor for potential flooding; Mad River, Ausable River, Winooski River, and Otter Creek. Remember if you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

A ‘High Wind Warning’ goes into effect tonight at 11pm.

Our active weather doesn’t stop there, because, we have to closely monitor strong to damaging wind gust as well. A ‘High Wind Warning’ has also gone into effect this afternoon for much of New York’s North Country. Wind gusts could reach up to 65mph, with sustained wind out of the southwest at 25-35mph.

A ‘Wind Advisory’ remains in effect until 5pm Friday.

Additionally, a ‘Wind Advisory’ has gone into effect for the Adirondack Coastline and all of northern Vermont, until 5pm Friday. While the threat isn’t as great here, winds could gust up to 55mph. With soggy ground soil and strong winds, power outages are likely. The timing for the strongest winds will be early Friday morning into early Friday afternoon. Remember if you come across any downed powerlines, treat them as if they are ‘live’ wires.

Forecast:

Tonight: Rain; moderate to heavy at times. An isolated weak thunderstorm isn’t out of the question. Rain showers end early on Friday morning. Overnight low: upper 40s to low 50s. Wind: South 15-25mph

Friday: Rain ends, a few mountain flurries fly across the taller peaks. Otherwise cloudy and windy! Afternoon high: low to mid-40s. Wind: Southwest 20-30mph

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with diminishing winds. Chilly overnight low: low to mid-30s. Wind: Light & Variable

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Afternoon high: 40s. Wind: South 5-8mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a passing rain or mountain snow shower. Afternoon high: upper 40s to low 50s. Wind: Southwest 5-10mph

Happy Halloween,

-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

