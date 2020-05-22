Weather Blog: Plan on a sunny and warm holiday weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

After a gorgeous week, the amazing weather continues with even warmer conditions expected today. Starting off this morning in the 50s and 60s, however we warm quickly into late morning and the afternoon. Highs peak near 80 degrees in many locations. Mostly sunny skies remain with a few clouds tonight. Lows tonight fall into the 50s.

Saturday a few more clouds develop, otherwise mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. Your holiday weekend remains sunny and dry into Sunday and Monday. Temperatures Sunday and into Memorial day remain in the mid to upper 70s. Grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen as the UV index remains on the high side, safe sun time is about 15 minutes before you can damage your skin!

By mid-next week shower chances look to arrive once again by Wednesday and could linger into late week. Temperatures by the end of the week look to remain warm however, close to 80 degrees. Have a great day and weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn