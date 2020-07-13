Weather Blog: Playing the rain lottery

This week features a chance for rain nearly every day. But, keep in mind, it’s akin to playing the lottery as showers remain very scattered in nature. By the weekend, it’s hot and humid once again! Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Monday’s thunderstorms fizzle out with sunset as the day’s instability wanes. Most are dry overnight, however, an isolated brief bout of rain cannot be entirely ruled out. Mostly to partly cloudy. Mid 50s to mid 60s. Wind, light and variable.

Tuesday – Though a few breaks of sun are possible, especially in the afternoon, clouds hang tough for much of the day. By mid-morning, showers will begin to blossom, and may turn into a few isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon. The rain will be very hit-or-miss, so some end up on the outside looking in, so-to-speak, with a dry, but cloudy and muggy day. For those that end up lucky enough to win the rain lottery, one-quarter to one-half inch of rain is promised in those pop-up showers. Mid to upper 70s. North wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday – This stands out as our driest day of the week, though a stray higher terrain shower or thunderstorm still has a slim chance. Mostly sunny through larger valleys, though partly sunny with stubborn clouds higher up. Near 80 degrees. Nearly calm.

Showers return late Thursday into Friday, marking another round of wet weather. That’s then followed up by a sunny, hot and humid weekend. We’re back up into the 90s, or at the very least, close to it in the upper 80s.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault