Weather Blog: Plenty of winter left despite Phil’s prediction

Good evening!

Happy Superbowl Sunday! Happy Groundhog Day!

Punxsutawney Phil may be predicting an early Spring, but Winter is far from over here in the North Country. Late this week, in fact, *could* bring our biggest snow so far this season. More on that to come, but let’s dive into the first half of the new work week.

Tonight – It’s mostly cloudy with scattered, light snow showers that could leave drivers facing slippery, snow-covered roads on the way home from Superbowl festivities. Don’t expect much accumulation, however. A fresh dusting to perhaps 1-2″ above 2000′ is possible, but not widespread. Low temp, low to mid 20s. Light south wind just 3-5 mph.

Monday – Just like over the weekend, scattered, on-and-off flurries remain, but most of the day will be quiet and cloudy. It’s a bit warmer, though, reaching the mid and upper 30s, even closing in on 40° in broad valleys. Southwest wind 5-15 mph. Monday night, mostly cloudy. Mid to low 20s.

Tuesday – It’s another cloudy day with a chance in the afternoon and overnight, too, for either rain or snow showers. Again, most precip is very light, but some minor icing may be possible with a slick glaze over higher terrain. Top temp, mid 30s during the afternoon,f alling into the upper teens to low 20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday – It’s finally a partly sunny day as that thick veil of overcast breaks. It’s a cooler day with a high in the low to mid 20s. Wednesday night, increasing clouds. Low, around 10 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are the main show this week with not one, but two areas of low pressure moving north, each potentially bringing significant snowfall. At this point, it appears as though moderate to heavy snow is likely (Friday, especially) over northern New York and northern Vermont, with a messy rain/snow mix through central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. It’s way too early for precise snow totals, but there could be two-day totals that exceed 12-18″. Details will be hammered out through the week, so be sure to keep checking back for updates!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault