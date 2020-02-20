Weather Blog: Polar plunge followed by weekend thaw





Good Wednesday evening!

What a slap in the face it has been today! I don’t think I need to tell you how windy it was today, I’m sure you heard those whipping gusts above 40MPH and even above 50MPH across northern New York. With this in mind areas of blowing snow are possible tonight, so keep both hands on the steering wheel for sure. However, winds have decreased and will continue to do so tonight. This was all after an arctic cold from moved through, allowing us to finished the day off much colder than we started it, in fact, a good 20+ degrees colder for some. Tonight we are in for a two to three blanket night if you will, have the heat on high no doubt. Low temperatures will bottom out around 5 degrees on average across the region, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9am Thursday for Essex county in northeastern Vermont, this means wind chills will get down to -25. Bundle up properly to avoid frostbite!

Thursday will be rather deceiving if you look out your window, lots of sunshine, but frigid! Highs only make it into the middle teens at best. The wind won’t be as strong as today, but even a light breeze will contribute to that wind chill.

Friday into the weekend include a bounce back to normal and above, if you are looking for a thaw, you got one! On the horizon I see 40s, especially Sunday and early next week. All in all, a quiet stretch is on the way, no big storms in sight as of now. Oh, and did I mention…? 28 days till spring!

Stay warm and enjoy your night!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki