Weather Blog: Prepare for a sunny and mainly dry weekend!

Happy Friday everyone!

We had another sunny and dry day today with high temperatures peaking in the mid to lower 80s. Tonight we remain cool, comfortable and quiet. Lows fall close to 60 degrees, in the upper 50s for the Adirondacks. Mostly clear skies remain. The quiet stretch of weather looks to remain into the weekend!

Saturday we start off mostly sunny, a few clouds begin to work their way in for the afternoon with a spotty mountain shower possible, otherwise most stay dry. Highs on Saturday peak once again in the lower 80s. By Sunday a few more clouds move in with shower chances arriving late Sunday night and into Monday. Right now it does not look like a soaker into early next week. Dry conditions return into Tuesday.

Cooler weather returns however into next week, with highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn