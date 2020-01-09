Weather Blog: Preparing for a messy weekend forecast

We have quiet weather today, but it’s cold! Single digits across the board with double digits windchill below zero! Bundle up!

Our temperatures will rise through the day into the teens and low 20’s and overnight they keep warming into the upper 20’s to low 30’s by 7 AM.

A light wintry mix overspreads the region late Friday eventually changing over to plain rain as temps climb into the 40’s.

Saturday those rain showers become more widespread and heavy during the afternoon as temp continues to soar into the 50’s. If you live near any of our rivers keep a close watch for rising waters, snowmelt and rainfall totals between 1-2″ will have them at bankfull if not in minor flood stage!

Then the cold comes back into play as a cold front streams across the region changing rain over to sleet and freezing rain, some of which could stack up to over 0.5″! Travel will be very very difficult, even treacherous overnight Saturday and into Sunday!

This is still a constantly changing and VERY complex forecast!! Please continue to check back with us as we continue to iron out the nitty-gritty details on this very messy weekend storm!

However as we do narrow down the finer details of this forecast, it’s a great time to prepare for some of the potential impacts from this system!

The National Weather Service has some great information that can be utilized before, during and after winter storms and flooding. Check it out: https://www.weather.gov/safety/

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley