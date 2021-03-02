Weather Blog: Quick bout of midweek snow

Good afternoon!

After a wild Monday night into Tuesday, the wind has settled making for a calmer stretch midweek. Calmer, but not quieter. A quick-hitting round of snow is on the way tonight into Wednesday, mainly across northern counties. Here’s the breakdown:

An Alberta Clipper (a fast-moving area of low pressure that originated over the Canadian Plains) zips by across northern New York and northern Vermont overnight into early tomorrow morning. Light snow blossoms between 10 PM and midnight, then carries right into the morning commute Wednesday, meaning roads may be slick or snow-covered. Most areas only pick up a dusting to 1-2″, with snow showers diminishing by midday.

However, St. Lawrence county and Franklin county (New York) have the potential to reach 4-6″ with a burst of more moderate snowfall just before daybreak. The temp briefly dips into the teens before rising into the 20s by Wednesday morning. Then, Wednesday afternoon, the climb continues, reaching into the 30s with a light south wind of 5-10 mph.





Wednesday evening, a cold front sinks south with a few more light snow showers of little to no accumulation. The temp falls into the low to mid teens by Thursday morning. Thursday is mostly sunny with a high in the low to mid 20s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault