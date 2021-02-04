Weather Blog: Quick, light snow Friday

Good afternoon!

What a beautiful day! Ample sunshine, nearly calm and a top temp in the upper 20s to mid 30s! It’s still very mild Friday, but clouds and snow showers, perhaps mixing with rain, return.

Tonight – Several hours of clear sky after sundown will allow temps to drop quickly, reaching down into the teens. Then, clouds begin to stream back in overhead after midnight. Untreated, wet surfaces may refreeze with a light glaze possible on roads and sidewalks by daybreak. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday – A decaying warm front lifts north on Friday, bringing a period of generally light snow from mid-morning into the afternoon. As the temp soars back into the low to mid 30s on the heels of a breezy south wind 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph, snow may mix with or change to light rain through broad valleys. In total, accumulation is a measly dusting or coating to 1-2″. Friday night, a few snow showers continue. Mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Saturday – Most are quiet Saturday with a partly sunny sky south. Farther north, it’s mostly cloudy. In a southwest wind of 10-20 mph, upslope snow showers may continue through Vermont’s higher terrain. However, the bigger action belongs to the St. Lawrence River Valley into the northwestern Adirondacks where a band of lake-effect snow stretches northeast from Lake Ontario. 1-4″ of snow is possible here. At times, that streamer may pivot into northern Franklin or Clinton counties and even northwestern Vermont with minimal accumulation. Near 30 degrees. Saturday night, low to mid teens.

Sunday – There’s some uncertainty with Sunday’s forecast, still, at this point. It’s likely a coastal low forms well to our south and largely leaves us untouched. However, as always, this could change as we get closer. For now, it appears widespread, light snow is possible, with minimal accumulation, but be sure to check back for updates! Mid to upper 20s. Sunday night, upper single digits to low teens.

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault