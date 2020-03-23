Weather Blog: Quick-moving Spring snowstorm

Good afternoon!

After many of us have watched that snowpack shrink down to nothing, or very close to it, over the last few weeks, winter weather makes a quick return Monday afternoon and night. After severe thunderstorms Friday and a bluebird weekend, the changes keep coming our way in rapid fashion. Here’s where our snowpack stood as of Sunday:

And here’s what we will pick up by Tuesday morning:

Now, as you’re finding your location and zeroing in on the color bar (light blue <4″, dark blue 4-8″ and purple 8-12″) I would err more towards the lower end of that range. The ground is fairly warm (despite the weekend’s cold) and snow may not stick initially. Also, it’s a very slushy, wet snow with an 8:1 ratio. That means it doesn’t pile up as quickly as a fluffier powder might. Regardless, the farther south and higher up in elevation you are, the more likely you catch at least a 3-6″ snowfall, with more than one-half foot possible in many spots. That heavy, wet snow will weigh down power lines and stick like sludge to roadways, particularly after the temp falls tonight to around 30 degrees.

There’s also the chance for a light freezing drizzle early Tuesday, a sort-of last gasp of this storm, that could leave a minimal icy glaze in spots. Regardless, this is a fast-mover and should be in-and-out by daybreak tomorrow. In fact, clouds may break apart Tuesday afternoon as the temp rebounds to a seasonable high in the low to mid 40s.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault