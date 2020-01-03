Weather Blog: Quick round of weekend snow

Good evening! TGIF!

After a warm finale to the workweek, cooler air is accompanied by snow over the weekend. It’s not a blockbuster of a storm, but it’s enough to freshen up the snowpack or turn the ground white again where it’s bare.

Friday night is mostly cloudy with the temp slipping down into the mid 30s to upper 20s. There may be a few moments of brief drizzle, but most remain dry with a light southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Saturday starts quiet, but beginning mid to late morning throughout southern Vermont and New Hampshire, and into the afternoon north, precipitation moves in. Initially, a rain-snow mix or all rain is possible very briefly through the Champlain Valley and over far southern Vermont. This, as temps reach midday highs in the low to mid 30s.

Quickly, however, colder air will surge in from the north (though the wind at the surface is just 5-15 mph) changing any valley rain to snow. Snow is widespread and light to moderate Saturday evening and night, tapering very quickly Sunday morning.

Over far southern Vermont and New Hampshire, we stick with rain the longest. So, anticipate just a dusting to 1-2″ in total snowfall. Elsewhere, it’s a decent 2-6″ event for us. Hardly anything worth writing home about, but more than enough to ‘freshen’ everything up and give it that touch of Old Man Winter.

Saturday, during the daylight hours, snow will by slushy, but becomes a drier, fluffier powder by Saturday night the temp falling into the 20s.

Sunday, widespread snow tapers off to scattered snow showers, favoring the higher elevations, where another dusting to 1-2″ may be possible. This puts our mountains up over the one-half foot mark. Skiers and riders, rejoice! Upper 20s to low 30s.

Have a fantastic weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault