Weather Blog: Quiet again, then wet and windy midweek





Good evening!

A weak front moves out Monday evening, with clearing skies overnight. We’re briefly quiet and sunny again Tuesday, but wind and rain return Wednesday through Friday. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Cloudy early, then clearing by midnight. 30s to near 40 degrees.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 50s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy. Mid 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday – Clouds increase slowly as one area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes. This will spawn a secondary low near the coast. Between the two, as the pressure gradient tightens in the atmosphere, the wind will kick up from the south. At first glance, sustained winds of 10-20 mph seem likely with gusts nearing and possibly exceeding 30 mph. This will be a leaf-stripping type of set up and may even bring down a few smaller tree branches. As for those lightweight Halloween decorations, you may want to bring them inside. Near 60.

Wednesday Night – Rain spreads in and may be heavy at times overnight. 40s.

Thursday – Rain continues. It’s a soaker! Rainfall totals will run 1-2″ with a few locally higher amounts. Low to mid 50s with a breezy northwest wind.

Thursday Night – Rain finally wraps up, but may be capped off by a few mountain snow showers. Upper 30s.

Friday – Clouds linger, but any last raindrops fall in the morning. Low to mid 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault