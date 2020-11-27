Weather Blog: Quiet and cloudy finish to the week

Today: Patchy fog to start, burning off this morning giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a small chance for a spot sprinkle. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40’s and low 50’s

Tonight: Spot rain or snow shower under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to the upper 30’s

Saturday: A few scattered rain and snow showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to the mid 40’s

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40’s

Monday and Tuesday we are keeping watch on an area of low pressure that at this point will likely bring a hodge podge of precipitation starting off as snow, eventually switching to plain rain as temperatures. Still a little early to talk about totals but as of now rainfall totals are looking to near an inch. Stay tuned as we get closer to next week!