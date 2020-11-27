Weather Blog: Quiet and cloudy finish to the week

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Patchy fog to start, burning off this morning giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a small chance for a spot sprinkle. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40’s and low 50’s

Tonight: Spot rain or snow shower under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to the upper 30’s

Saturday: A few scattered rain and snow showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to the mid 40’s

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40’s

Monday and Tuesday we are keeping watch on an area of low pressure that at this point will likely bring a hodge podge of precipitation starting off as snow, eventually switching to plain rain as temperatures. Still a little early to talk about totals but as of now rainfall totals are looking to near an inch. Stay tuned as we get closer to next week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog