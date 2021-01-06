Weather Blog: Quiet and cloudy for the long haul

Good afternoon,

Steady as she goes…No major changes to the weather as we roll through the rest of the weekend and into the weekend. Chances for sunshine get a little better, particularly by Friday into Saturday and Sunday, and it gets a tad cooler – but still no major storms are on the horizon.

Tonight – Overcast with patchy drizzle. Roads and sidewalks may become slick. Upper teens to mid 20s.

Thursday – More clouds than sun. Near 30°. North wind 10 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny. Low to mid 20s. North wind 10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny. Low to mid 20s.

Sunday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper 20s.

Monday – Mostly cloudy. Near 30°.

Light snow chances return early next week – likely Tuesday – but atmospheric signals don’t point to a big global pattern change (and thus a more active period of weather locally) until the second half of the month.

Have a fantastic evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

