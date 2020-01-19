Weather Blog: Quiet and cold early in the week

Good Sunday evening!

We are wrapping up our weekend snowstorm tonight with terrain-drive snow showers slowly coming to a close. The last flakes will fly for most before midnight, with the sky trending partly cloudy after that. The temp drops tonight to between 5° below zero and 10° above.

Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, is partly to then mostly sunny with a chilly high temp in the teens, but a light northwest wind 5-10 mph. Monday night, mostly clear and back down near and slightly below zero. Tuesday, mostly to partly sunny and a few degrees milder, upper teens to near 20°.

Quiet weather continues through mid to late week, but a warming trend takes over. Wednesday, partly sunny. Low 30s. At night, down to around 20°. Thursday, mid 30 and Friday, upper 30s. Each day brings a bit more cloud cover to the table. Wet weather holds off, however, until the upcoming weekend. That’s nothing major, but a rain/snow mix or accumulating snow may be possible. More details to come as the week unfolds!

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault