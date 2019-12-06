Weather Blog: Quiet and cold transition to the weekend













Happy Friday!

Eyes on the prize…the weekend is just around the corner and quieter weather arrives in the nick of time. It’ll be a chilly one, though, until warmer air starts getting pumped in late Sunday.

Tonight – Snow will wind down by 10 PM to midnight, producing a slushy coating in northern valleys up to 3-6″ through the Southern Green Mountains. Clouds begin to break apart early Saturday morning as the temp nosedives into the teens.

Saturday – It’s mostly cloudy over northern higher terrain with stretches of patchwork blue sky over southern valleys. The temp only hits the 20s with a light northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Saturday night, under a clear sky, areas of fog may develop and yield a light icy glaze towards daybreak Sunday. Low temp, teens and single digits.

Sunday – Clouds increase as the temp skyrockets into the mid and upper 30s. A south breeze of 10-20 mph kicks up, with gusts nearing 30 mph.

Monday – A brief, light wintry mix is possible early, especially east of the Green Mountains. However, as warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico surges north, any and all precip changes to plain rain. Low to mid 40s with a still gusty south wind.

Tuesday – More rain. It’s another wet and windy day that starts in the mid 30s and ends around 50 degrees. Tuesday night, a strong cold front comes barreling through bringing a flash freeze and scattered snow showers.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault