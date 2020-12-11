Weather Blog: Quiet and mild end to the workweek

Happy Friday everyone!

A dry and warmer start across the region today, as temperatures remain near freezing for most this morning. Partly cloudy skies develop into late morning meaning we see some sunshine. Temperatures also warm into the lower 40s with winds breezy out of the south 10-15 mph. Clouds will begin to increase into the afternoon and evening as our next system pushes into the area for the weekend.

Tonight mostly cloudy skies return with overnight lows staying in the 30s. As a frontal system works its way in here, a few isolated showers are possible but most stay dry. Winds remain out of the south 5-10 mph. As we move into Saturday we stay off dry and cloudy. A wintry mix with some freezing rain arrives into the evening and overnight. Light ice accumulation looks possible in the NEK, and the North Country in NY. This could lead to some slick travel late Saturday. Otherwise warmer air surges in transitioning any precipitation to all rain for Sunday with highs in the 40s.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn