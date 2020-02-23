Weather Blog: Quiet and mild for now





I hope everyone is having a great weekend! Saturday was a stunner of a day, sure it was a little breezy at times but the complaint department was rather quiet. Saturday night, skies stay mostly clear and the wind stays pretty light; lows will be falling into the middle & upper 20s.

Sunday will be a near carbon copy of Saturday but perhaps a couple degrees warmer. Most of us will top out in the low to mid 40s. Here’s a friendly reminder that average for late February is about 33°. The weather won’t get in your way, just bring sunglasses.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week and likely the month. So far, Burlington’s warmest days (the 3rd & 18th) in February only hit 40°. I think most of us stay shy of 50° but middle & upper 40s are a lock. The day is dry and clouds will be getting thicker. Showers now look to stay away from us during the day Tuesday but it will be a mostly cloudy day. Highs will fall back into the upper 30s & low 40s.

Our next messy weather maker will arrive Wednesday. It’ll start as a light mix of rain and snow showers; Wednesday’s highs will make it into the upper 30s & low 40s. Widespread rain and snow takes over late Wednesday through very early Thursday morning. We’ll have to see what impacts it has on Thursday’s AM drive. Rain and snow showers will continue into the afternoon but should lessen in intensity. Temperatures will likely be falling during the day, if it happens quickly enough, be careful of ice.

February will end chilly, highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 20s. Lingering spotty snow hangs out on Friday while Saturday is dry and plain cold.

-Meteorologist Sean Parker