Weather Blog: Quiet and milder early in the week











Good evening!

Messy rain and snow across southern and central Vermont, to the Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire, will clear out this evening. This odd little coastal storm is followed up by a period of drier, warmer weather.

It may have taken all November, but in this last week of the month, we are finally going to enjoy some near and slightly above average temperatures. Tonight, we’re down to the upper 20s to low 30s under a cloudy sky with rain and snow moving out by midnight. Monday, clouds linger. There may be a few breaks of sunshine, but it’s hardly bluebird. The temp will recover, however, into the upper 30s to low 40s. Light southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday night, you guessed it, still cloudy. Mid to low 30s. Tuesday, partly sunny and even toastier. The top temp hits the low to mid 40s. We may even get a close brush with 50° in the Connecticut River Valley. Wind, still light from the south. Wednesday, clouds take back over again. The temp starts in the mid 30s and rebounds well into the 40s. Rain moves in during the afternoon and sticks around overnight with a mild low temp in the mid 30s.

Thursday, Thanksgiving, morning, rain changes to snow with scattered showers hanging around for much of the day. A dusting to 1-2″ is possible with a cooler high in the mid 30s. Rainfall totals will likely run from 0.25″ to 0.5″. It may be occasionally gusty during this wet period. Mostly to partly sunny Friday and Saturday. Low 30s during the afternoon with a nighttime low in the low to mid 20s. Sunday looks to bring our next mixed precipitation storm.

Have an awesome Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault