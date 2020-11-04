Weather Blog: Quiet and unseasonably warm

Good afternoon!

If you enjoyed Wednesday’s bright, sunny sky, there’s a lot more where that came from. However, the outdoor thermostat is turned way up, reaching into the 60s and even near 70 degrees through the weekend. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Tonight – Mostly clear. Low to mid 30s in the Adirondacks and eastern Vermont. Mid 30s to near 40° elsewhere. South breeze 5-15 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds late in the day. Mid 50s to near 60°. South wind 15-25 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy with an isolated sprinkle possible, though most remain dry. 40s.

Friday – Decreasing clouds with ample afternoon sunshine. Near 60°.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Low 60s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid 60s to near 70°.

Monday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday – Mostly to partly sunny. Low to mid 60s.

Wednesday – Increasing clouds with a quick bout of rain, likely during the afternoon and evening. Near 60°.

Enjoy!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault