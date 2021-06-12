Weather Blog: Quiet and warm into Sunday, evening showers

Happy Saturday!

A sunny afternoon remains for most with highs peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight we stay partly to mostly clear with light and variable winds. Lows will be seasonable and fall back into the 50s.

A sunny start to your Sunday however clouds will increase late morning and into the afternoon as showers become more likely by the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will be warm again however, peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds turn out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. Showers may be heavy at times into Sunday night and early Monday as a frontal system moves through the region. This will allow for us to hold onto shower chances Monday afternoon and even into the day on Tuesday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn