Weather Blog: Quiet but chilly weather remains into early next week

Happy Sunday everyone!

It was a snowy start for eastern portions of Vermont, especially in the NEK and across New Hampshire. We saw a wide range of totals, with up to 8.8″ in Easton, NH, 8,0″ in Newark, VT but only 1.0″ in Barre, VT. You can see a full list of snow snowfall totals below. Tonight we stay dry but chilly, so bundle up. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s and upper teens in higher terrain.

By Monday morning clouds remain with dry weather in place for most of the week ahead. Highs on Monday stay chilly only peaking in the lower 30s along with winds northwest 5-10 mph making it feel just a bit cooler. It will definitely be feeling like December so dress accordingly. We stay in the 30s for high temperatures into Wednesday. A weak disturbance looks to move through Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, this could result in a few rain and snow showers but nothing significant as of right now.

Have a wonderful rest of your Sunday and have a great workweek!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn