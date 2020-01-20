Weather Blog: Quiet but cold to start the week

After a snowy weekend, we are off to a quiet but cold start to the workweek. Here is how the next few days are shaping up.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens. Winds at N @ 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling to the single digits below zero.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few fair-weather clouds. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper teens.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with temperatures climbing to the low 30’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley