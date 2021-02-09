Weather Blog: Quiet, chilly stretch

Good afternoon!

Tuesday’s widespread, generally very light snow comes to a close with just a few passing flurries or light snow showers left on tap tonight and Wednesday. Otherwise, we’re kicking off a string of very cold, but very quiet days. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with a few terrain-driven snow showers of little to no additional accumulation. Upper single digits to low teens. Nearly calm.

Wednesday – A few breaks of sun are certainly possible, particularly in the early afternoon. However, we’re battling against very stubborn clouds that could occasionally produce upslope or lake-effect light higher terrain snow showers or valley flurries. Upper teens to low 20s. NW 5-10 mph. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temp, single digits to near zero.

Thursday – Mostly to partly sunny. Mid teens to near 20 degrees. NW 5-10 mph. Thursday night, increasing clouds. Near and below zero.

Friday – Mostly to partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Low teens. North wind around 10 mph. Friday night, likely subzero.

Saturday – Partly sunny. Low to mid teens. Saturday night, near and below zero.

Sunday – Our next chance for widespread snow, but details are not clear at all this far out! Stay tuned for more as we get closer.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault