Weather Blog: Quiet, chilly stretch

Good afternoon!
Tuesday’s widespread, generally very light snow comes to a close with just a few passing flurries or light snow showers left on tap tonight and Wednesday. Otherwise, we’re kicking off a string of very cold, but very quiet days. Let’s break it down.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy with a few terrain-driven snow showers of little to no additional accumulation. Upper single digits to low teens. Nearly calm.
Wednesday – A few breaks of sun are certainly possible, particularly in the early afternoon. However, we’re battling against very stubborn clouds that could occasionally produce upslope or lake-effect light higher terrain snow showers or valley flurries. Upper teens to low 20s. NW 5-10 mph. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temp, single digits to near zero.
Thursday – Mostly to partly sunny. Mid teens to near 20 degrees. NW 5-10 mph. Thursday night, increasing clouds. Near and below zero.
Friday – Mostly to partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Low teens. North wind around 10 mph. Friday night, likely subzero.
Saturday – Partly sunny. Low to mid teens. Saturday night, near and below zero.
Sunday – Our next chance for widespread snow, but details are not clear at all this far out! Stay tuned for more as we get closer.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault