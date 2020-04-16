Weather Blog: Quiet conditions tonight before light snow chances return late Friday

Good Thursday evening everyone!

We had a mixture of sunshine and clouds today with scattered snow and rain showers through the later part of the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures cool off tonight back into the upper 20s near 30 degrees with clouds continuing to decrease. Overnight some areas may become mostly clear allowing for some sunshine to start your day on Friday.

Waking up Friday morning many areas near freezing but we warm again into the mid-40s, close to 10 degrees below average for mid-April. A jacket definitely needed tomorrow with winds remaining out of the west 5-15 mph.

As we move into late Friday a weak area of low pressure passes to our south. This will bring some light snowfall Friday night and into Saturday morning mainly for southern VT and NH. Northern portions of NY, Vermont, and NH mainly see a few snow showers and partly cloudy skies. Snowfall accumulation for those southern locations could range between a coating up to two inches in those higher elevated areas. By the time we progress through Saturday afternoon, some sunshine returns with highs back in the 50s, that will allow for most of that snowfall to melt.

The weekend forecast right now looks mainly quiet and warmer. Highs stay in the 50s before rain chances arrive yet again late Sunday and into very early Monday morning.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn