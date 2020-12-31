Weather Blog: Quiet end to 2020 before snow and ice arrive Friday night

Happy Thursday everyone!

Can you believe it is finally the last day of 2020… and we have no crazy weather in the forecast either! Quiet weather remains tonight with mostly to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. Winds remain NW at 5-10 mph. Clouds will continue to decrease into Friday morning as high pressure moves overhead.

Your first day of the new year looks to start off sunny and dry, with high temperatures peaking in the mid to lower 30s. Don’t let the quiet forecast fool you however, because a storm will be just on our doorstep and move in Friday night and last into Saturday.

This next storm system looks to bring a lot of precipitation types to the table… starting as snow, and staying mainly snow for northern Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. A wintry mix will be possible into early Saturday, the further south you go. This will also bring the possibility of some freezing rain that could cause some very slick travel by Saturday morning. Right now snowfall totals look to be around 3-6″ for the North Country in NY, northern VT and the NEK. Southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire will see slightly less, with a wintry mix persisting longer. You should expect around 2-4″ of snow. Ice accumulation looks to stay light, anywhere between 0.01″-0.1″ (higher ice totals expected in very southern counties in Vermont including Bennington and Windham counties).

Stay safe and take it slow Saturday (and HAPPY NEW YEAR!). Stay tuned for any updates in the forecast as we are still fine tuning totals and ice potential.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn