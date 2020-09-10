Weather Blog: Quiet finish to the week and start to the weekend

Boy was it a foggy morning! But some sunshine overhead has help to clear out the fog as we head into the 9 AM hour.

Today is the day! We finally break this unsettled weather pattern! To do that we have to clear a front out of the region that may fire off a few showers or heavier downpours, otherwises it’s moving along without much fan fair.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 60’s for the Saint Lawrence River Valley, mid 70’s in the Champlain Valley, and low 80’s in south and central Vermont.

Tonight any left over showers wrap up and skies clear out. It’s a chilly start to the day in the upper 40’s with morning fog forming in the valleys.

Friday and Saturday’s forecast are looking fantastic with full sunshine and temperatures climbing to the upper 60’s and low 70’s! Feeling like Fall!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley