Weather Blog: Quiet for Christmas





Good morning! Merry Christmas Eve!

We kick off the day at, or very near to, our high temps on the day, mid 20s to mid 30s. There’s a brisk north wind of 5-15 mph for early birds that settles as last night’s cold front moves farther away to the south. Stubborn, low clouds will clear, yielding to a partly to mostly sunny. Tonight, thin, high clouds stream back in with the temp falling into the teens.

Christmas Day, despite that chilly – although reindeer-approved – night, the temp recovers, moving into the low 30s with a light and variable wind. It’s a cloudy day, overall, with some filtered sunshine, but dry aside from a handful of summit flurries. Tomorrow night, partly cloudy. Mid teens to around 20 degrees. Then, take that cloudy, low 30s forecast for Christmas Day and copy-and-paste it for Thursday!

Thursday night into early Friday, a warm front slides by bringing some light, wintry mixed precip. There’s a slight chance for some patchy icing east of the Green Mountains.

Have a very happy Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault