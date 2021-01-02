Weather Blog: Quiet forecast to end the weekend

Happy Saturday everyone!

Last night’s and this morning snowfall sure made it feel more like January for most! This winter storm actually played out almost exactly as forecast with about 3-6″ in most locations, locally higher amounts reported in northeastern Vermont and portions of the North Country in NY. You can take a look at a few snowfall totals below:

Tonight we stay dry with clouds slowly decreasing, lows fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s in the valleys. Winds stay north 5-10 mph. As we move into Sunday some sunshine returns, but clouds increase into the afternoon as yet another storm system arrives. Highs in the lower 30s. Snow showers arrive Sunday night and linger Monday morning. Snowfall totals look light in nature, with the possibility to see up to an inch mainly in central and southern VT and NH, primarily in the Green Mountains.

By early next week temperatures remain in the mid 30s for highs, with snow shower chances into Wednesday. Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn